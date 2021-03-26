Brandon Ganuelas Rosser agrees to play for Phoenix in PBA 3x3 league

PHOENIX is dead serious on contending not only in PBA 5-on-5 games but in the inaugural 3x3 tournament as well.

The Fuel Masters are tapping the services of Brandon Ganuelas Rosser for the standalone league set to be launched during the 46th season of Asia's pioneering pro league.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed Rosser is coming on board for the Fuel Masters.

"Agreed in principle na siya. He is quarantining now dahil kakadating lang niya," said Bugia of the younger brother of Terrafirma Dyip's Matt Ganuelas Rosser.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rosser is now the third Fil-Am player who will be suiting up in the 3x3 aside after being declared ineligible in the recent rookie draft due to incomplete papers from the Bureau of Immigration and Department of Justice.

The two others were Jason Brickman for Meralco and Jeremiah Gray for TnT Tropang Giga.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos