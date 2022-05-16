Vanguardia counting on Brandon Rosser scouting report: ‘Walang soy sauce’

TO Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser may just be the answer to his prayers as the team finally gets a big man to beef up its roster.

"It gives us the big man that we badly need," he said on Sunday during the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

Blackwater has never had an inside presence since Poy Erram was traded to NLEX in 2018.

"I have very good reviews about him kasi lagi niya kasama si Marvin Hayes who used to play for me sa JRU," the mentor said. "Sabi ni Marvin, walang soy sauce. Very coachable, very good teammate, works hard, so very good reviews ang sinabi ni Marvin."

Aside from attitude, Ganuelas-Rosser's skill set is also undeniable which makes the No. 1 pick for the Bossing a no-brainer.

"Nakita naman namin sa basketball, he's a good rim protector, he can run the floor, and he can score inside out. He's a complete player."

Aside from Ganuelas-Rosser, Blackwater also added Kurt Lojera, Mark Dyke, Ato Ular, Daryl Pascual, Earvin Lacsamana, and Arthur Navasero from the draft.

Vanguardia is praying that the Bossing evade the injury bug in the buildup to this season as they hope to shed the wounds from last year which saw the franchise endure an infamous 29-game losing skid.

"Definitely with Rosser and mga role players namin, yung chemistry nabi-build na so far," he said.

"We just wish na yung injury [bug], di ka ma-bite early kagaya last conference. Maganda naman yung nilalaro nina JVee [Amer] at Baser [Amer]. Kumbaga lalaruin na niya yung talagang laro niya," he said.

