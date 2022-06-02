Ganuelas-Rosser believes there's nowhere to go but up for Blackwater

BRANDON Ganuelas-Rosser is confident that Blackwater is primed for big improvements after a lackluster showing in the past PBA season.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser on Bossing debut

"I know that we'll improve on our position from last conference as long as we don't cheat the work and put in the work, good things will happen for us," he said on Thursday's media day.

There really is nowhere to go for the Bossing but up especially after just garnering one win last season, including an infamous 29-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, Ganuelas-Rosser, the top pick in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft, will miss the first few games for the upcoming Philippine Cup from his fractured middle finger.

Despite his absence though, the 6-foot-7 banger's faith is rooted on how the team has worked in the offseason.

"We have a good group of guys that are really hungry and are working hard in practice," said Ganuelas-Rosser as he sits idle watching at the sidelines days before the season's tip-off.

"I want to play every day. I go there in practice and I just sit and watch and it eats at me. But it is what it is and I have to be professional, I have to learn from the sidelines which is kinda hard but I'm capable of doing it. I'm always talking to the coaches and I'm always watching intently," he said.

After all, Ganuelas-Rosser is determined to prove that he deserves to be the no. 1 selection in the last draft and can help Blackwater turn a new leaf.

"It's an honor to be the no. 1 pick. I'm really looking forward to joining the team," he said. "I know that when I'm healthy, I'm ready to go."

"I can guarantee we're gonna put in the work. Win or lose, we'll live with the results. We'll win and move on or we'll lose and we'll learn. I'm just looking forward to going out there and playing finally in the PBA, playing with my teammates. I'm excited. It's a new season, a new start, a new beginning for us."

