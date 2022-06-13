With no more setbacks, Brandon Rosser can make PBA debut this week

IF the timetable goes according to plan, top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas Rosser is set for his PBA debut with Blackwater within the week.

The 6-foot-7 Fil-Am will be undergoing an X-ray on Tuesday to see if his fractured finger in his right hand has fully healed.

Should he be given the go-signal by the doctors, Rosser could be ready to suit up for the Bossing in their next game on Saturday against the NorthPort Batang Pier at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Kung fully healed na, he might play on Saturday. Yun ang pinagda-dasal namin,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The 23-year-old Rosser jammed his finger while playing for Limitless App in the 3x3 event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The injury kept him from playing the first two games of the Bossing against powerhouse Barangay Ginebra and defending Philippine Cup champion TNT.

But so far, so good for the team as it carries an even 1-1 record in the absence of Rosser, pulling off an upset against the Tropang Giga, 85-78, and barely falling short against the Kings, 85-82,

Rosser though, has been joining the Bossing in practice, according to Vanguardia, although he still isn't using his right hand to shoot.

“He’s been working out, he’s been running, he’s been lifting weights. Wala lang talagang bola pa,” said the Blackwater mentor.

“Yung left hand niya lang ang bola, dribbling, shooting with his left,” added Vanguardia. “Kung wala ng fracture, lalaro na yung aming first pick overall.”

