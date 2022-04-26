Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser applies for PBA Draft

BRANDON Ganuelas-Rosser is ready to make the leap to the next level as he formally applied for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

His agent Charlie Dy confirmed the development on Tuesday as the brother of TNT Tropang Giga forward Matt Ganuelas-Rosser tries his luck in the five-a-side game.

Ganuelas-Rosser is one of the top prospects in this draft class with the 6-foot-7 forward showing his pedigree with Limitless Appmasters in the PBA 3x3 tourney.

His stellar inside-outside play earned him a spot in the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team which will carry the country's flag in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The UC Riverside product suited up for two seasons with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), netting 4.9 points and 2.5 boards in the abbreviated 2019-20 season.

Ganuelas-Rosser, 27, is one of the beneficiaries of the PBA relaxing its eligibility rules for Fil-foreigners for this upcoming class.

He initially applied for last year's draft but was disqualified still due to the league's outdated rules.

