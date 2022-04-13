BPC winner Scottie Thompson says MVP talk a 'distraction'

AFTER winning his first-ever PBA Best Player of the Conference award, is the season MVP next for Scottie Thompson?

The Barangay Ginebra guard refused to look too far ahead after claiming the biggest individual award of his seven-year pro career, insisting the focus right now is on helping the Gin Kings retain their Governors Cup championship.

“Pinapahamak mo na naman ako, e,” Thompson said in between laughs when SPIN.ph asked him about the possibility of becoming the league’s next MVP after a 95-84 Ginebra victory over Meralco evened the best-of-seven finals now tied at 2-2.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“Gusto lang namin makuha itong championship kasi very special ito kasi after two years nakapag-laro ulit kami, bumalik ulit yung mga fans. Kaya very special ito.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But by winning the BPC award, Thompson, 28, also put himself in a perfect position to vie for the 46th season MVP plum which will be awarded in the annual Leo Awards to be held during the opening of the next season in June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from Thompson, TNT rookie Mikey Williams is considered the other strong MVP contender after winning Finals MVP honors in the Philippine Cup where the Tropang emerged champions. He also finished second to Calvin Abueva in the BPC race.

If ever, this will be the strongest chance so far of the high-flying guard out of Perpetual Help to vie for the league’s most coveted individual award.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Thompson was once MVP in the NCAA during the 2014 season, a year before he applied for the draft where coach Tim Cone made him the No. 5 overall selection.

Continue reading below ↓

But in the same way he didn’t think about the BPC plum before, Thompson also have the same mindset as far as the MVP is concerned.

“Distraction lang yun for me. Kung ibibigay sa akin ni Lord, thank you, magpapasalamat ako,” said the Barangay Ginebra guard. “Gusto ko talagang mag-focus sa series na ito.”

And perhaps from there, everything follows.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.