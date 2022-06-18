Bossing to sit top pick Rosser one more week

TOP overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser won’t still be making his PBA debut Saturday against NorthPort as Blackwater doesn’t want to risk hurting his newly healed fractured finger.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser injury update

Coach Ariel Vanguardia said the 6-foot-7 rookie will at least miss one more week to completely rest and recover, meaning he will be out for the Bossing’s 5:15 p.m. game against the Batang Pier at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“We are taking the conservative approach,” said Vanguardia on Friday.

The season’s no.1 overall selection fractured his middle finger during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam while suiting up for Limitless App in the men’s 3x3 event.

So far, he hasn’t played in the team’s first two games for the season against defending Philippine Cup champion TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra which they split for a 1-1 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vanguardia felt with the 23-year-old Rosser having barely practiced with the Bossing on 5-on-5 scrimmages, it’s practical that he be given more time to get familiar with the team’s system.

Continue reading below ↓

“We feel he needs the extra week to get in shape,” said the Blackwater coach.

After NorthPort, Blackwater won’t be seeing action again until Saturday next week against Terrafirma.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.