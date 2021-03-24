Blackwater offers two-year deals to Paras, Torralba; one year for Acuno

BLACKWATER kept its rights on the three rookies it picked in the last PBA draft by giving them formal offers on Wednesday.

The three draftees who received offers from Bossing management were Rey Mark Acuno, Joshua Torralba, and Andre Paras.

Both Acuno and Torralba were second-round picks (nos. 14 and 15), while the 6-foot-4 Paras was taken in the third round at No. 27 overall.

Torralba and Paras were given two-year offers while relative unknown Acuno received a one-year offer.

Of the three, Torralba got the biggest offer amounting to more than P3 million.

“Pinirmahan na nila yung tender offer. Technically, done deal na,” said a Blackwater insider.

The current spike in COVID-19 cases could push back the formal contract signing of the three players to after the Holy Week.

“Hindi pa makalabas ngayon dahil nga sa restrictions. Pero formality na lang yun,” added the source.

The team insider though, didn’t disclose what the Bossing plan to do with the other rookies they picked in the 2020 draft.

The rest of the Bossing’s draft haul include Jun Manzo (4th round), Kim Bayquin (5th round), and Jeson Delfinado (6th round).