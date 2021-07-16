Alaska dominates inside as Blackwater misses big men CBC, Golla

BLACKWATER obviously missed the services of big men Carl Bryan Cruz and Frank Golla in its opening day loss to Alaska in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Cruz has yet to fully recover from a torn meniscus injury that kept him out of the bubble season last year, while Golla is nursing a strained injury which had him in street clothes during the Bossing’s 103-77 loss to the Aces.

Unlike Golla, Cruz is listed in the team’s injured/reserved list.

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Nash Racela said the absence of his two bigs hurt the cause of the Bossing, who actually held the Aces on even terms after the first two quarters, 39-all.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Nagsimula nung binugbog na kami sa loob,” said the Blackwater coach when asked what happened after a close first half. “Kulang kami sa malaki.”

Racela couldn’t exactly say about the timetable on Cruz and Golla.

Aces dominate inside

Alaska did pound Blackwater inside, outrebounding the opposition, 56-46, while likewise outscoring the Bossing in the paint, 48-26, to notch their first win in the new season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the absence of Cruz and Golla, off-season acquisition Kelly Nabong and Marion Magat tried to fill in the gap for their injured teammates.

Magat came away with six points and seven rebounds, while Nabong, acquired as a free agent, added six points and nine rebounds.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.