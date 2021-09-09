Bonnie Tan thanks NorthPort players for making coaching transition a breeze

BONNIE Tan declined to compare coaching in college and in the PBA, but admitted the professionalism of NorthPort players made his transition from team manager to interim coach easier on Thursday night.

“I agree sa sinasabi ni Berto (Robert Bolick) na they are all professionals pagdating sa PBA,” said Tan after leading the Batang Pier to a 98-73 win over the Blackwater Bossing at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The team manager was forced to take over the coaching chores of the franchise as Pido Jarencio and his entire coaching staff were placed under the league’s health and safety protocols. Jarencio admitted he tested positive for Covid-19.

Coaching nothing new to Tan

The coaching stint was the first for Tan in the PBA. But he has extensive coaching experience in the amateurs, and is best remembered for steering an underdog Letran squad to the 2019 NCAA against a highly-favored San Beda side.

Having experienced handling a pro team in an official game for the first time, Tan said the Batang Pier being professionals made it easier for him to handle them during the game.

“Made na sila and matured na, and they know what they have to do, yung responsibilities nila," he said. “Yun ang nakikita ko sa difference sa dating team namin sa ngayon."

