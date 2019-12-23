Bong Quinto one of the biggest steals in PBA draft history, says Black

ANTIPOLO – To this day, Meralco coach Norman Black cannot believe the Bolts were able to obtain Bong Quinto in the second round l ast year’s rookie draft.

And Black is just thankful a lot of teams passed up on Quinto, especially with how he made an impact in the do-or-die Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against TnT on Monday night at the Ynares Center.

The former Letran star had 19 points, eight coming in a key fourth-quarter run in a 89-78 win over TNT that enabled the Bolts to reach the Governors’ Cup finals against nemesis Barangay Ginebra.

“Bong Quinto has been a revelation,” said Black. “Like I said before, I’m nearly shocked when we picked him in the second round. I can’t believe he was still sitting there. It might be one of the biggest steals ever in the history of the PBA draft.”

Quinto already had 11 points in the first three quarters, but made the biggest difference in the fourth quarter when the Bolts pulled away for good.

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

The former Knights gunner, a projected Top Five pick in the draft who ended up at No. 14 overall, hit a corner three and scored on a three-point play after a spin move against Jayson Castro to give Meralco a 72-61 lead.

Quinto added another jumper for good measure as the Bolts jumped to a 74-62 advantage.

“He is just one of those guys that does everything. I’ve learned over the years that if you can get players who are versatile and can do more than one thing and can play more than one position, they’ll probably help you win games," Black said.

"Bong Quinto is a good defender, he is a good shooter, he is a good assist guy, and he has really contributed a lot to the team,” said Black.

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

Black was so impressed with Quinto that he even campaigned for him to be part of the All-Rookie Team which the PBA Press Corps will honor in its annual awards.

“If you have an All-Rookie Team, which I’m not sure if you have, I think he should be on it,” said Quinto.

Quinto admitted his confidence sunk after the draft snub but was thankful for the opportunity given him by Black.

“Malaking opportunity talaga ‘yung pintuan na binuksan niya para sa akin," Quinto said of Black, "kasi sobrang down talaga ako nung time na ‘yun kasi parang tinatanong ko ‘yung sarili ko ano pa ‘yung kulang, ganyan.

“Pero ‘yung trust talaga niya, ang daming nangyari sa team, maraming mga players na nawala, maraming players na parang sila ‘yung nagbukas ng pinto para makapasok ako at makapag-perform ako,” said Quinto.

Quinto won an NCAA championship with Letran in 2015. He hopes to have one in the PBA. too.

“Sobrang saya. Bago matapos ‘yung taon, meron kaming Christmas gift mula Kay Lord na maka-experience ng finals. Hanggang ngayon kasi natutulala pa ako kasi big game ‘yung kanina. Excited na sa finals,” said Quinto.