After improbable Letran conquest, Bong Quinto hopes Meralco follows suit

MERALCO coach Norman Black has already posed a challenge for Bong Quinto for the upcoming PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Quinto said Black has spoken to him about winning a crown for the Bolts after his alma mater Letran claimed the NCAA title this year against San Beda.

Quinto won an NCAA crown in 2015 under head coach Aldin Ayo for Letran, a school which he played for until 2018. A few of his teammates led by Jerrick Balanza was part of the recent championship team under head coach Bonnie Tan.

“Gaya ng sabi ni coach Norman, champion Letran so dapat mag-champion din kami ngayon,” said Quinto.

Quinto has been a vital cog in the Bolts’ campaign this season particularly in the semifinals where he helped his team beat TNT in five games, prompting Black to call him as one of the biggest steals in the PBA draft history after landing in the second round.

Quinto said all of it won’t be possible without Letran.

“Lahat ito, sobrang thankful ako sa Letran kasi sa kanila nag-umpisa ‘yung journey ng career ko. Sila ang nagbigay ng opportunity sa akin para makarating ako sa pangarap ko dito sa PBA,” said Quinto.

“Sobrang laking bagay siya, ‘yung experience na nadala ko ‘yung pagiging fighter ko, ‘yung depensa, opensa, pagiging mabuting player, sumunod sa mga gusto ng coach ko,” he added.

In the closeout game, Quinto scored 19 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter to lift the Bolts to an 89-78 win over the KaTropa.

With his impact helping Meralco reach the finals, Quinto said he is even more determined to play his best and show what Letran basketball is all about.

“Big factor pala dito ‘yung pinanggalingan mo. Sobrang masaya ako na Letran ako galing. Mapapakita ko rito na produkto ako ng Letran. Ngayon, nasa Meralco ako, gagawin ko ang lahat para makatulong sa team,” said Quinto.