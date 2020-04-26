Bong Alvarez marks 30th-year anniversary of 71-point scoring milestone

EXACTLY 30 years ago today (April 26), PBA fans stood witness to one of the greatest scoring exploits in the history of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

And it was only fitting the player who authored the feat goes by the moniker ‘Mr Excitement.’

Paul ‘Bong’ Alvarez exploded for 71 big points in a memorable night of April 26, 1990 that highlighted Alaska’s rousing 169-138 demolition of Formula Shell during the semifinals of the First Conference at the ULTRA.

Just 21 years old then, the high-leaping guard set the PBA record book on fire by becoming the first local player to breach the 70-point, surpassing the league’s previous record high of 68 made by Allan Caidic on Nov. 2, 1989 in Presto’s 175-159 overtime win over Alaska during Alvarez’s rookie season.

Alvarez also set a new mark for highest points scored in a half with 44 (second half) and highest in a quarter at 30 (fourth quarter).

His scoring deed would be broken a season later by Caidic, who fired 79 points in Presto’s 162-149 beating of Ginebra San Miguel in the 1991 Third Conference.

But Alvarez’s numbers would stand the test of time since then, still remaining as the second most points scored in a game three decades after.

The memory of that game remains fresh in the mind of the 6-foot Alvarez, who considered the season as the best in his colorful, albeit controversial pro career.

“The best year ko yun. Time na yun nag Mythical Five ako,” said Alvarez looking back. “Kundisyon talaga ako that year.”

The four-time All-Star said he just got into the flow of the game in the second half, scoring on a variety of moves, from jump shots to his signature high-flying drive to the basket.

“Panay dunk ko rin nun,” added Alvarez, getting excited like the kid who was about to meet his basketball idol.

Alvarez’s wasn’t aware that he had already reached the 40-point mark until former Alaska team manager Joaqui Trillo told him about it during a timeout.

Shell tried to stop the Alaska stalwart's scoring rampage by unleashing legendary import Bobby Parks to take him on the defensive end, a ploy that didn’t escape the attention of then Milkmen coach Tim Cone.

“I remember Shell being so frustrated with (Alvarez) that they put Bobby Parks (on him), and he still ripped Bobby,” said Cone. “He was unstoppable.”

Alvarez was a man possessed especially in the fourth period when he poured in 30 points, defying not only the inimitable Parks, but also other Shell players like Ed Ducut, Calvin Tuadles, and Jojo Martin.

“May nagkuwento lang sa akin na pumunta si Ronnie Nathanielsz sa likod ng bench ng Shell, nagagalit dahil nga hindi raw ako mapigilan,” said Alvarez, referring to the late popular sportscaster and analyst, who was representing Formula Shell star Benjie Paras that time.

“Pero pinahirapan din nila ako. Nung bandang huli hindi na rin ako maka-score,” he humbly said. “Mas mataas siguro ang score ko kung na-shoot ko karamihan ng free throws ko. Ang damin kong mintis, e.”

For the record, Alvarez scored nine from the foul line and had 31 from two-point shots (38-of-31) to hold the mark until today for the most two-point shots made in a single game.

That Alvarez reached such scoring pinnacle no longer surprised Cone, aware his celebrated sophomore was one heck of an offensive player as deadly as an assassin on a mission.

“That was the heyday of offenses when defense was really just an afterthought. There was a lot of open court play, so athletes ruled during that time,” the champion coach stressed. “Bong of course, was an elite athlete and arguably, the best athlete of his time. That’s also why imports were putting up such huge numbers back then.”

Cone said there were no concerted effort to help Alvarez score that much, although he kept the slam-dunking player late in the game when Alvarez was nearing the 60-point mark.

“Bong was on his own. We weren’t running plays for him or egging him to shoot. It was amazing because he was getting it in the flow of the game,” said the PBA’s most accomplished mentor.

“But I remember being told late in the game that Bong was near 60 points, so we left him in the game.”

Alvarez also emphasized that a lot was at stake in that game.

“Parehas namin kailangan ng panalo kasi semifinals yun, e,” he said.

Formula Shell made it to the finals against Ginebra San Miguel, while Alaska fell short of advancing in the battle for third place.

To this day, Alvarez, 51, still couldn’t believe that at one point in his PBA career, he scored that much and put his name in the record books.

“Mahirap yun, e. Di ba kung tutuusin mo, yung 71 parang puntos na ng isang team yun,” he pointed out. “Lalo na si coach Tim pa ang coach namin. Alam naman natin depensa talaga ang laro niya.”

Just as amazed was the legendary coach himself.

“I know Sean Chambers scored 60-plus points a couple of times, but I don’t believe I’ve been involved in a game where someone scored 70-plus points. It was amazing,” said Cone.

“As I’ve mentioned, Bong was an elite athlete. There was very little on the floor that he couldn’t do,” he added. “Every time he caught the ball, you knew there was something special he might do with it.”

Cone recalled Parks approaching him at endgame, perplexed as everybody was inside the arena upon seeing history unfold before their very eyes.

“I can still remember Bobby running by me, smiling, and asking what Bong ate that day,” a smiling Cone said.

So what did ‘Mr Excitement’ really had for a meal that day?

“Natatandaan ko galing kami ni Boss Danny (Espiritu, Bong’s agent) sa fiesta sa Calamba [Laguna] 'nung gabi before the game. Doon na kami natulog and then, kinabukasan diretso na kami sa ULTRA,” said Alvarez.

“Pero alam ko along the way, papunta ng arena, kumain ako ng bulalo.”

POSTSCRIPT: Seven years after Alvarez made that historic feat, her second daughter Illa was born on the same date of April 26.

“Kaya talagang memorable sa akin yung date na yan,” he said.

* The season though, ended on a sad note for Alvarez after he injured his Achilles heel in Game 3 of the Third Conference finals against Purefoods.

The Milkmen were already leading the best-of-five series, 2-0, when the fourth overall pick of the 1989 draft suffered in unfortunate incident. He showed up in crutches as he failed to suit up in the last two games of the finals which the Hotdogs won for their first-ever PBA championship.

Nonetheless, Alvarez was more than good enough to make the Mythical First team (along with MVP Caidic, Alvin Patrimonio, Benjie Paras, and Ronnie Magsanoc), the first and only one in his pro career.