Bolts very much in contention for consecutive PBA 3x3 leg titles

MERALCO and San Miguel cross paths as they arranged a Leg 4 semifinal showdown in the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.
The encounter was made possible after the Bolts and Beermen hurdled their respective quarterfinal matches.
Joseph Manlangit scored seven points in the Bolts’ close 16-15 win over Cavitex Braves, while the Beermen drew eight points from Ken Bono in a 20-14 win over Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays.
Ken Bono and the Beermen advance.
The Bolts are seeking to become the first team to win two consecutive legs this conference after previously topping Leg 3 by beating new team J&T Express in the finals.
The other semifinals pairing will have Leg 1 winner TNT clashing with Platinum Karaoke.
