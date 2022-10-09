Bolts very much in contention for consecutive PBA 3x3 leg titles

MERALCO and San Miguel cross paths as they arranged a Leg 4 semifinal showdown in the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

The encounter was made possible after the Bolts and Beermen hurdled their respective quarterfinal matches.

Joseph Manlangit scored seven points in the Bolts’ close 16-15 win over Cavitex Braves, while the Beermen drew eight points from Ken Bono in a 20-14 win over Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays.

Ken Bono and the Beermen advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

The Bolts are seeking to become the first team to win two consecutive legs this conference after previously topping Leg 3 by beating new team J&T Express in the finals.

The other semifinals pairing will have Leg 1 winner TNT clashing with Platinum Karaoke.

