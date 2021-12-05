Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Dec 5
    PBA

    Bolts frustrate Platinum anew, seals title match against Titans

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Tonino Gonzaga are making third third appearance in a PBA 3x3 final.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO continued to be a nightmare for Platinum Karaoke as the Bolts dashed the top-seeded team's finals bid in Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

    Tonino Gonzaga finished with seven points, Dexter Maiquez with six, while Joseph Sedurifa and Alfred Batino combined for eight as the Bolts scored a 21-13 win over Platinum in their semifinal match at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig to advance to the winner-take-all final.

    The Bolts also beat Platinum during the Leg 2 final.

    Purefoods TJ Titans made short work of TNT Tropang Giga in the other semis pairing, 21-11, to take the second finals berth and meet Meralco in the winner-take-all finals,

    This will be the third time Meralco will be in the championship round, while the Titans are in their first finals appearance.

    Paolo JavelonaPaolo Javelona and the Titans reach in their first PBA 3x3 final.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    It was another heartbreaker of a loss for Platinum, which was unbeaten in five games going to its rematch against Meralco.

    It earlier topped the pool play by sweeping all of its four games in Pool A to remain as the only undefeated team heading to the playoffs.

    Semis 1

    Meralco (21) – Gonzaga 7, Maiquez 6, Sedurifa 5, Batino 3.

    Platinum (13) – Dehesa 4, Alabanza 4, Monteclaro 3, De Chavez 2.

    Semis 2

    Purefoods (21) - Eriobu 8, Javelona 5, Mendoza 4, Bonsubre 4.

    TNT (11) - Gozum 5, De Leon 3, Vosotros 3, Flores 0.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Tonino Gonzaga are making third third appearance in a PBA 3x3 final.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again