Bolick won't change the way he plays once he returns from ACL injury

ROBERT Bolick is targeting an October return as he recovers from an ACL injury he sustained late in what remains a sensational rookie year in the PBA.

In an interview with SPIN.ph on Tuesday for a SPIN Sidelines episode to be shown late this week, Bolick bared that he no longer feels any pain the knee which he injured late in NorthPort’s campaign in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“Wala na akong nararamdaman. Tumatalon-talon na uli ako. Masarap sa feeling. Babalik ako October talaga. Sana by October kasi one year na ‘yun,” said Bolick, looking back on that October match against San Miguel at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Bolick said he was in no hurry to return to the court as he wants to be stronger than ever to overcome the injury.

“’Yun ang plano ko talaga from the start. Nag-usap na kami ng doktor na one year talaga,” said Bolick.

Bolick has already been cleared to train but the enhanced community quarantine has kept him from doing workouts on the court.

“Bago mag-quarantine, dapat magsu-shooting na ako. Ayun, naputol,” said Bolick, smiling.

Bolick also played down the comment made by NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio over his no-show in practice, saying his coach was only joking. He insisted that he is reaching out to the team during his seclusion.

“Nagbibiro lang ‘yun si coach. Nami-miss lang ako nun,” said Bolick with a smile.

Bolick also vowed to make up for lost time as he looks to help NorthPort sustain its gains during the 2019 season.

“When I come back healthy, ganun pa rin ako maglalaro. It will never change. I want to win,” said Bolick.

[Editor's note: Watch the entire interview of Bolick on SPIN Sidelines coming out this week, where we touch on various topics such as his college career with San Beda and Gilas Pilipinas, among others.]