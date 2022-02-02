Bolick, Slaughter yet to reach a deal with NorthPort

NORTHPORT is in danger of playing the PBA Governors Cup without two of its key players.

The contracts of Robert Bolick and Greg Slaughter had both expired and negotiations for a new deal appeared to be going nowhere.

Bolick, the top scorer of the Batang Pier this conference, failed to come to terms with management on a new offer, while Slaughter has yet to agree to a contract extension.

Expired contracts

Text messages sent to NorthPort management have yet to get a reply as of posting time.

The old contracts of Bolick and Slaughter with the Batang Pier ended last January 31st.

The contract impasse is untimely for the Batang Pier given information from SPIN.ph sources that Bolick is fielding offers from Japan B.League teams.

The former San Beda star has attracted interest from multiple teams, the sources added.

The muddled situation NorthPort finds itself in comes less than two weeks before the season-ending conference restarts on Feb. 11.

Technically, the two players are considered restricted free agents and can be signed by other teams, whose offer can be matched by the Batang Pier to retain their rights.

The 7-foot Slaughter averaged a near double-double of 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in his second conference with the franchise that acquired him in an off-season blockbuster trade with Barangay Ginebra for fellow big man Christian Stanhardinger.

Bolick on the other hand, has assumed the mantle of leadership for the Batang Pier following the exit of Stanley Pringle. In his third year with the team that selected him no. 3 overall in the 2019 draft, the former San Beda stalwart is norming all-around numbers of 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists.

