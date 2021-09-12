Bolick scores 26 points as in-form NorthPort rolls past NLEX

NORTHPORT just kept on winning, and NLEX just kept on losing.

Robert Bolick poured in a game-high 26 points as the Batang Pier extended their winning streak by beating the skidding Road Warriors, 96-94, on Sunday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Pampanga.

Bolick was 10-of-20 from the field including 3-of-8 from deep as his scoring rampage helped NorthPort win a third straight game and go above the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 4-3 record.

All three wins were registered under interim coach and team manager Bonnie Tan in the absence of the entire NorthPort coaching staff, who continues to quarantine after head coach Pido Jarencio admitted testing positive for Covid-19.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sean Anthony and Paolo Taha each had 14 points and rookie Jamie Malonzo had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win to make up for the absence of big man Greg Slaughter.

The 7-foot Slaughter, ejected in NorthPort's win over Terrafirma on Saturday following an F2 foul against Roosevelt Adams, is suffering from cellulitis, a skin infection, according to the offiicial report from the team.

NLEX fell to a 4-5 slate after suffering its third straight loss.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tan said the rousing win served as a fitting birthday gift to Bolick, who turns a new leaf on Monday.

“Birthday kasi ni Berto (tomorrow), so ito na yung salubong birthday gift namin sa kanya,” said the interim NorthPort mentor.

Seriously speaking, the Batang Pier are looking to sustain the momentum in their bid to gain a better standing heading into the playoffs.

“Sinasabi ko lang sa mga players kanina na don’t stop the momentum of getting the wins. Habang ibinibigay sa atin, blessings yan. Once na natatalo, ang hirap kasing makabangon,” said Tan.

Continue reading below ↓

That’s the situation NLEX found itself at the moment as it continued to spiral down the standings.

Don Trollano led the Road Warriors with 19 points and six rebounds, Kevin Alas had 14 points, five rebounds, and six assists while 10 points each were Anthony Semerad, Kris Porter, and Jericho Cruz.

The scores

NorthPort (96) - Bolick 26, Taha 14, Anthony 14, Malonzo 13, Onwubere 9, Ferrer 8, Lanete 5, Grey 5, Elorde 2, Balanza 0, Rike 0.

NLEX (94) - Trollano 19, Alas 13, Cruz 10, Semerad 10, Porter 10, Oftana 8, Miranda 7, Semerad 5, Paniamogan 5, Soyud 4, Ighalo 3, McAloney 3, Ayonayon 2.

Quarterscores: 29-26; 48-45; 73-65; 96-94.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.