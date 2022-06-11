Bolick on 2-0 start: 'Wala kaming problema sa team. Wala kaming issues'

ANTIPOLO – NorthPort star Robert Bolick is no longer surprised with the sizzling start of the Batang Pier in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

Bolick and the Batang Pier started the conference with a 2-0 win-loss record, sharing first place with San Miguel in the team standings despite losing ceiling during the offseason when they lost Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike.

A big reason, according to Bolick, for the strong start is the harmony within the team.

“Lahat naman ng mga players sa amin, magagaling. Lahat kami nagko-contribute. ‘Yun ang pine-preach ni coach sa team. Matalo, manalo man kami, sama sama lang,” said Bolick.

“I think ito ‘yung pinakamagandang team ata ni coach eh. Wala kaming problema sa team. Wala kaming issues kasi kapag pumupunta kami sa practice, nakapakaganda ng practice namin parati. Walang kahit ano,” said Bolick.

Bolick didn’t elaborate but it has been well-documented that NorthPort had a contract dispute with Slaughter during the offseason, while Rike has yet to come back to the team after for the Batang Pier last season.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio agreed with Bolick’s statements.

“I think number one, ‘yung sinabi ni Robert na pumunta ng practice, masaya lahat, one page lahat. Walang problema, walang issue, kailangan ‘yung team, ganun na nageenjoy kayolahat at alam niyo magiging role ng bawat isa. And then, everybody is doing their share. ‘Yun ang maganda sa team na ‘to,” said Jarencio.

Bolick said that despite their lack of size, the Batang Pier will definitely be playing with their hearts out as they search for the franchise’s first PBA crown.

“Akala nila, maliliit kami pero ‘yung mga puso ng mga players namin dito, palaban kami. Kita mo naman ‘yung rookie namin, lumalaban sila lahat. Galing ‘yan sa mga coaches din ‘yan. May championship experience,” said Bolick.

