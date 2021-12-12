Bolick on Arwind meeting former team SMB: ‘Sana mabigyan namin siya ng panalo’

IT’S been two close losses so far for NorthPort in the PBA Governors Cup.

And as the Batang Pier tackle fellow winless teamSan Miguel Beermen, they have an added motivation other than going for their breakthrough win in the season-ending meet.

Top gun Robert Bolick said the team has a conscious effort to double the effort on Sunday as the Batang Pier want to gift veteran teammate Arwind Santos the victory opposite his long-time ballclub.

“For sure, San Miguel kalaban namin. Ayaw naming ipatalo si kuya Arwind dun,” said the high-scoring 26-year-old wingman.

“Sana mabigyan namin siya ng panalo sa Sunday para naman maganda para sa kanya.”

Robert Bolick, Arwind Santos seek their first win together.

PHOTO: babesbolick on Instagram

Santos, acquired in a season trade with San Miguel for fellow veteran Vic Manuel, averaged 21.5 points in his first two outings with the Batang Pier.

But the numbers were not enough to give NorthPort a win, losing to Alaska in its opening game, 87-85, and then dropping a heartbreaker against NLEX in overtime, 120-115.

“Ang ganda ng nilalaro ni Arwind ngayon. Alam naman namin kung ano ang kaya niyang ibigay sa team,” said Bolick. “And masaya kami may championship pedigree na sa team.”

Bolick said it’s only a matter of time before the Batang Pier could really get their acts together.

Hopefully it finally comes this Sunday. All for Arwind.

