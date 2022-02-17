Bolick refused to go winless for Santos: ‘Nahihiya na kami kay Arwind’

ROBERT Bolick thinks it is a disservice to a former MVP like Arwind Santos if NorthPort couldn’t even win a game in its PBA Governors Cup campaign.

Bolick refuses to go winless for Arwind Santos

Bolick stressed that with Santos' stature as one of the greatest players in the history of the league, the 40-year-old veteran deserves more than the slow start the Batang Pier has had in the season-ending conference.

With that as motivation, Bolick joined hands with new import Jamel Artis, rookie Jamie Malonzo, and Santos himself as the Batang Pier went on a third-quarter rampage to notch their first-ever win behind a 109-98 stunner of Meralco Bolts Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Playing his first game with the team since signing a new contract, the combo guard out of San Beda finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in helping NorthPort finally stop the bleeding and improve to a 1-5 record.

Bolick said it’s unfair especially for Santos to be winless after five games given that he’s been the role model for the Batang Pier owing to the multiple championships he won with San Miguel in the past.

“Nahihiya na kami kay Arwind, e. Siya yung heart and soul ng team,” said the fourth year guard. “Kapag dumidipensa siya, mahihiya ka na, e.

“Forty-year old, pero mas kundisyon pa sa mga bata. “Kaya nae-enganyo kaming maglaro. Championship pedigree siya sa team namin, so kailangan magpakita rin kami.”

For a while, it seemed NorthPort was headed to a sixth straight loss as it trailed Meralco by as many as 19 points late in the opening quarter.

But the Batang Pier slowly clawed their way back, before going on a huge run in the third period that saw them outscore the Bolts, 34-14, to finally take control of the match and on the way to registering their first win in the tournament.

It was the first win in a NorthPort uniform for the 6-foot-3 Santos, who was acquired by the team in a trade with San Miguel for fellow big man Vic Manuel.

Santos finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Artis, who replaced Cameron Forte, notched 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in his second game.

