Bobby Ray Parks, TNT finally agree on one-year contract extension

BOBBY Ray Parks' stalemate with TNT has finally come to an end.

The no. 2 pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft has agreed to a one-year extension with the KaTropa, ending months of negotiations after his old contract expired.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the news, saying the two parties came to terms on the deal early Monday.

Parks' contract situation has been one of the most talked about in the offseason after his two-conference deal, originally signed with Blackwater, came to an end at the conclusion of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

The two-time UAAP MVP averaged 18.8 points on a 39-percent shooting, to go with 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in his first season in the PBA.

The contract extension is a fitting birthday gift for Parks, who turns 27 on Wednesday.

He started his career with the Elite in the Commissioner's Cup, but was eventually shipped to TNT late in the Governors' Cup, where he averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 boards, and 3.6 dimes for the KaTropa in the season-ending conference.