Ray Parks wrests lead, Abueva second in PBA statistical points race

BOBBY Ray Parks is the new leader in the statistical points (SPs) standings in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup after carrying TNT to the finals.

Parks accumulated 38.3 SPs at the end of the semifinal round after he averaged 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals.

The TNT gunner leads Phoenix Super LPG cager Calvin Abueva, who rose to second with 37.1 SPs after he averaged 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The two could figure in the individual awards if the PBA decides to give one in this shortened season being held inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

It has been a Parks show for TNT as he lifted the Tropang Giga to the finals after edging the Fuel Masters in five grueling matches. He had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the 91-81 Game Five clincher on Friday.

The Tropa will face Barangay Ginebra on Sunday to begin their best-of-seven finals showdown at the Angeles University Foundation Arena.

CJ Perez of Terrafirma dropped to third with an SP of 35.7 while Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG dropped from first to fourth with 35.6 after a considerable drop in his production in the semifinals after sustaining an ankle injury.

Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort is in fifth with 34.6, with RR Pogoy of TNT in sixth with 33.5. Stanley Pringle of Ginebra (33.1), Jason Perkins of Phoenix Super LPG (32.7), and Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (32.7) round out the Top 10.