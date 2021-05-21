Paras, Nabong, Amer, Enciso join Blackwater in Batangas practice

BLACKWATER resumed practices on Thursday at the Batangas City Sports Center with its new recruits joining the holdovers in face-to-face training for the first time.

A new-look Bossing showed up in Batangas City with Baser Amer, Simon Enciso, David Semerad and Kelly Nabong as well as rookies Rey Mark Acuno, Joshua Torralba, and Andre Paras among those present.

The Bossing have a rejigged line-up following several transactions during the offseason.

Amer joined the team in a trade that sent Mac Belo to Meralco, while Enciso and Semerad were part of a three-team deal that brought NLEX’s fourth pick in the recent draft to sister team TNT.

Nabong, meanwhile, was picked up by Blackwater from the free-agent market after being left unsigned by NorthPort during the offseason.

Acuno, Torralba, and Paras have also participated in the full practice sessions of Blackwater after being selected in the draft.

KG Canaleta, Carl Bryan Cruz, Ed Daquioag, Ron Dennison, Paul Desiderio, Frank Golla, Marion Magat and Jonjon Gabriel were some of the holdovers that appeared in practice.

