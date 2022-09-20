Blackwater gives free agent Trevis Jackson a new lease on life

TREVIS Jackson just earned a new lease of life in his PBA career.

The Fil-Am guard was signed by Blackwater for the Commissioner’s Cup that rolls off on Wednesday, giving him another chance to prove himself following two uneventful seasons with Meralco and Rain or Shine.

Jackson, 27, became an unrestricted free agent after being lett go by Rain or Shine at the start of the season. He was acquired by the Elasto Painters following a one-on-one trade with the Bolts for Franky Johnson.

The injury to guard Joshua Torralba opened a slot for Jackson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft led by CJ Perez.

“Torralba is still injured for three months, then (Justin) Melton hurt his hamstring versus Meralco in a tune-up,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia. “It’s up to him to prove his worth. He will be given a chance in the rotation.”

Jackson played for two-and-a-half seasons with Meralco and was part of the unit that placed runner-up to Barangay Ginebra during the 2019 Governors Cup.

But he was traded by the Bolts to the Elasto Painters for Johnson prior to the start of last year’s Governors Cup.

He suited up for a few games with Rain or Shine before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Vanguardia said the 5-foot-11 Jackson is doing good for the Bossing.

“So far I like his quickness and energy,” added the Blackwater coach.

The Bossing open their campaign in the mid-season conference on Wednesday against guest team Bay Area Dragons.

