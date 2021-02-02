After trading Belo, Blackwater signs Carl Bryan Cruz to new deal

ONE big man less following the decision to trade of Mac Belo to Meralco, Blackwater did the next best thing.

The Bossing re-signed Carl Bryan Cruz to a new deal on Tuesday, shortly after the franchise decided to part ways with the 6-foot-4 Belo in exchange for six-year point guard Baser Amer.

The new contract is good for one season, which Cruz, 29 and owner of CBC Enterprise, signed in the presence of team manager Jacob Munez and representative Danny Espiritu.

Cruz’s partner Jolina Ann Roque was also present.

CBC is the second Bossing to be signed by the team the past two days after likewise extending the contract of Ron Denison on Monday.

Cruz, the bruising forward out of Far Eastern University, was still recovering from knee surgery last season that prevented him from joining Blackwater in its campaign during the Philippine Cup bubble.

Going to the league’s 46th season, Cruz will be playing under former college coach Nash Racela for the very first time.

He was acquired by Blackwater following a 2019 trade with Alaska for then rookie Abu Tratter.

Cruz was part of the 2016 special Gilas cadets draft who was picked by the Aces.

Belo, a teammate of Cruz at FEU, was the top pick of that 2016 batch. His four-year association with the Blackwater franchise came to an end with the trade for Amer.

The transaction however, is still waiting for the final approval from the Commissioner’s Office.