Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 30
    PBA

    Blackwater signs Ebona to two-year extension, Amer to one-year deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    undefined

    BLACKWATER is bent on making Baser Amer and Barkley Ebona part of the team's future moving forward.

    The two young guns acquired by the Bossing this season were re-signed to new contracts by the team two days before 2021 comes to an end.

    Contract extensions

    Barkley was given a two-year deal and Baser a one-year contract.

    Present during the contract signing besides both players were their representative Danny Espiritu, coach Ariel Vanguardia, team manager Johnson Martinez, and assistant team manager Jacob Munez.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Vanguardia said the signing is proof of the Bossing's faith in both Amer and Ebona, who were acquired in a separate trades this year.

      "They are part of the players we intend to keep since we are expecting four draft picks for next season," said the Blackwater coach, referring to the handful of rookies picks the team has garnered over the years.

      The Bossing though are currently mired at the bottom of the PBA Governors Cup with a 0-5 record, with Amer out with a calf injury.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again