Blackwater signs Ebona to two-year extension, Amer to one-year deal

BLACKWATER is bent on making Baser Amer and Barkley Ebona part of the team's future moving forward.

The two young guns acquired by the Bossing this season were re-signed to new contracts by the team two days before 2021 comes to an end.

Contract extensions

Barkley was given a two-year deal and Baser a one-year contract.

Present during the contract signing besides both players were their representative Danny Espiritu, coach Ariel Vanguardia, team manager Johnson Martinez, and assistant team manager Jacob Munez.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vanguardia said the signing is proof of the Bossing's faith in both Amer and Ebona, who were acquired in a separate trades this year.

"They are part of the players we intend to keep since we are expecting four draft picks for next season," said the Blackwater coach, referring to the handful of rookies picks the team has garnered over the years.

The Bossing though are currently mired at the bottom of the PBA Governors Cup with a 0-5 record, with Amer out with a calf injury.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.