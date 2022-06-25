Blackwater seeks to extend solid start as Terrafima eyes first win

BLACKWATER looks to continue its strong start to the season when it plays Terrafirma on Saturday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Bossing and the Dyip square off at 5:15 p.m.

After its struggles in past conferences that saw it lose a PBA record 29 straight matches, Blackwater is gunning for its third win in its fourth game.

The Bossing beat NorthPort, 97-90, last Saturday for their second victory.

“Maaga pa sa tournament. Pero ang maganda, pumapalag na ‘yung team namin,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia. “Tatrabahuin namin each and every game. You can credit my coaching staff. I’m very hard on my coaching staff. ‘Yung margin of error namin napakaliit kasi we are not a very strong team. Alam ng buong Pilipinas ‘yan.”

Terrafirma is out to end its winless streak as it has lost four straight games to start the conference. The Dyip vowed to Converge, 97-84, last Wednesday.

Bong Quinto and the Bolts eye a share of the lead.

Meralco faces NLEX at 7:15 p.m.

The Bolts are in a share of second place with San Miguel with a 3-1 win-loss record entering the clash with the Road Warriors, who are at 2-2.

Meralco beat NorthPort, 97-87, last Thursday to bounce back from its lone defeat thus far in the conference against TNT.

Continue reading below ↓

NLEX lost to Barangay Ginebra, 83-75, after squandering a 19-point lead in the contest.

