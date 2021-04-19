Blackwater seeks PBA board approval for plan to skip 3x3 meet

WILL the PBA Board allow Blackwater not to see action in the league’s inaugural 3x3 tournament?

The franchise will be seeking the approval of the Board on its decision not to enter the halfcourt game the league is looking to launch side by side with its 46th season.

Bossing management has told PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial about its move, but the league official told the team to address its concern before the Board especially since member teams are required to participate in the 3x3 meet.

Team Governor Siliman Sy will seek the permision from the board in behalf of the Blackwater franchise.

Only Alaska has been allowed not to have a 3x3 entry since team governor Richard Bachmann is tournament chairman and will be supervising the holding of the meet along with project director Eric Altamirano.

“Yung Alaska talagang hindi na pinasali yun para walang masabi yung ibang teams. Pero yung sa Blackwater, ibang usapan naman yun. Kaya nga sabi ko sa kanila magsabi sila sa PBA Board,” said Marcial.

Aside from the regular PBA bacllubs, five others are set to compete as guest teams.

Under its original plan, the league is looking to hold three conferences, comprising of six legs and a Grand Finals for each conference, which meant a total of 18 legs and three Grand Finals.

But a possible revision may be made since the league’s 46th season has yet to kick-off following the imposition of a new lockdown within the National Capital Region Plus due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

