Blackwater rookies get feet wet as Elite rip Korean college side in tuneup

BLACKWATER routed Chosun University, 105-48, on Wednesday in a tune-up game held at the Aero Center in Quezon City.

The Elite won the lopsided match, outclassing the visiting Korean collegiate side that is in the country as part of their preparations in their mother league.

Blackwater also used the game to go deep in its bench as head coach Nash Racela was able to field their rookies Richard Escoto, Chris Bitoon, and Hubert Cani in the tune-up match.

PHOTO: reuben terrado

Jon-Jon Gabriel also played in the game as he is trying out for a spot in the Blackwater squad after playing for Columbian last season. Gabriel is also currently with Manila in the MPBL.