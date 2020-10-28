Blackwater in state of anxiety as one player remains in isolation

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Blackwater can’t help but be concerned about the predicament of one of its players despite already being considered as a false positive case inside the PBA bubble.

At the same time, the Elite are a confused lot after their game in the Philippine Cup was suspended anew for the second straight time on Wednesday.

Coach Nash Racela said he noticed the team becoming more restless by the day especially after its scheduled game against Magnolia Hotshots was shelved at the last minute for another date.

The league put off the game pending approval from the IATF.

“Medyo frustrating na at hanging kami day to day,” said Racela, whose team spent the day practicing instead.

The waiting game comes at a time when one of Blackwater’s players remained at the New Clark City quarantine facility after becoming a suspected case of COVID-19.

The player had since been declared negative following antigen and confirmatory RT-PCR test. While he can rejoin the team, the player still needs to complete his 10-day isolation at the quarantine facility as per IATF protocol.

Naturally, the Elite are apprehensive about the conditions of one of its family members.

“It’s not really easy for us dealing with the situation knowing that one of us, despite already having negative results from his antigen and RT-PRC tests, is still staying in the isolation facility with the risk of acquiring the virus,” said Racela.

Shortly after the player became a suspected case, Blackwater’s scheduled game against Rain or Shine was also postponed, thereby making the team miss two games in a four-day span.

Except for one player, the entire Elite team tested negative.

Blackwater will have its regular, mandated team RT-PCR test on Thursday as part of the league’s health protocol.

Team manager Jacob Munez said the Elite try to have a video call with their player from the quarantine facility every day to help uplift his spirit.

“Of course, we’re worried for him dahil malayo siya sa amin and wala siyang kasama doon,” he said. “But siyempre, we have to abide by the protocols.”

Racela could only hope the isolation period of his player be over soon and for the Elite to be finally allowed to resume their campaign.

“Our prayer is that he (player) be allowed to leave the facility the soonest, away from confirmed positive patients, so we can all be assured of his safety.”

Blackwater carries a 2-3 (win-loss) record before the team’s bubble stint came to a brief pause.