Blackwater receives well-wishes following negative test result

BLACKWATER received a lot of well-wishes following the release of the test results of one of its players that yielded negative.

The PBA released a medical bulletin that the Blackwater player that is in quarantine at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac took a RT-PCR and antigen test on Sunday and both yielded a negative result.

Paul Desiderio reposted the PBA medical update on his Facebook account, where he got several messages of support and well-wishers with the Elite isolated in the bubble due to the probable case.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

A handful of fans also shared the post of the PBA’s Facebook page where they also support to the Elite following the virus scare.

Despite the negative result, the Blackwater player will remain in the Athletes’ Village as a precautionary measure.

Due to the player that was quarantined, the PBA postponed Blackwater’s match against Rain or Shine on Sunday with the Magnolia-Barangay Ginebra clash as the only game of the day.

It is still not clear how the league will do about with Blackwater’s match against Magnolia on Wednesday since the Elite were still in isolation as of posting time.

The PBA made it clear that the bubble remains intact and has not burst, while urging everyone inside the comply with the minimum health standards and strict protocols of the league during the conference.

