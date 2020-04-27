EVEN frontliners deserve to smell good, feel good.

With proper hygiene a must in this time of the coronavirus pandemic, Blackwater is helping promote health and cleanliness by donating its products to hospitals and medical workers.

After handing out Ever Billena cosmetics and other beauty products to lady frontliners to help them smell good and feel good as what the company slogan preaches, the Elite are now making hospital rounds anew to deliver soap, alcohol and sanitizing items.

The city of Antipolo was the latest beneficiary of Blackwater’s donation drive as it gave away 18,000 pieces of Deo soap and Deo splash alcologne sanitizers.

Team manager Jacob Munez facilitated the transfer of the various products.

Earlier, the PBA ballclub owned by Dioceldo Sy, offered the same goods to Kalookan City.

Other cleaning products being distributed by the company include Blustar Detergent, Blustar Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Blustar Dishwashing Liquid, and EB Naturals Sulfura Soaps, all essentials that are important as the country faces a major health crisis.

Financially, the team has also done its share to augment the financial needs of non-regular PBA employees.

Players and management pooled together part of their salaries to raise around P200,000 that will benefit game-day league personnel.