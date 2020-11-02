Blackwater braces for mental fatigue as it plays six games over nine days

BLACKWATER begins a grueling schedule on Tuesday when the PBA Philippine Cup resumes at the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

The Elite plunge into a whirlwind schedule made up of six games spread over nine days as the PBA bubble resume under new protocols recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Department of Health (DOH).

As if the rough schedule isn’t enough, Blackwater will kick it off with a match against five-time defending champion San Miguel set at 10 a.m. The Beermen are on a three-game winning streak.

Blackwater has not played since October 22 when it lost to TNT, 109-96. After one of its players was named a probable case, the Elite were isolated and two of their games were postponed as part of the precautionary measures implemented by the league.

Head coach Nash Racela said the team is more focused on the mental aspect as the Elite look to improve on their 2-3 card and snap a two-game slide.

“We play six games in nine days. I guess preparation for the grueling schedule is more mental. It’s really just accepting the present predicament and just facing it head on. I hope at the end of the week, we could say we were prepared for it,” said Racela.

The physical conditioning, Racela admitted, is another matter to worry about as Blackwater was unable to practice until recently due to the team being in isolation.

The Elite will actually play two back-to-back sets as they face Meralco on Wednesday a day after the SMB game. After their game against Terrafirma on Friday, Blackwater takes on Rain or Shine on November 8 and Phoenix Super LPG on November 9.

Blackwater rounds up the elimination round with a match against Magnolia on November 11.