Blackwater owner feels gyms should be allowed to reopen under GCQ

BLACKWATER team owner Dioceldo Sy believes sports facilities and private gyms should be allowed to resume once the lockdown in the National Capital Region (NCR) is downgraded to a general community quarantine.

Sy said physical fitness is important during a health crisis as it will help boost people’s immune system. That is why he doesn’t see the logic of gyms and fitness facilities not being allowed to operate under the so-called ‘new normal.’

He’s perplexed as well that movie and television production is given the go-signal to resume under guidelines released by the government's Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) when operations of such entails a bigger presence of people.

“Shooting of film or television show is almost similar to a (PBA) team resuming its regular practice. Mas marami pa ngang tao na involved doon,” said Sy on Wednesday. “Whereas sa practice ng team limited lang talaga 'yun, and could even be held behind closed door.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: reuben terrado

As per IATF Resolution No. 29, gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities are still not allowed to operate even after an area under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been lowered to GCQ.

The same goes for sports-related mass gatherings such as games, training, and tournaments, meaning events like the PBA still can’t resume until the lockdown is totally lifted.

Continue reading below ↓

Sy, however, believes ballclubs should be allowed to start practicing under strict health standards.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Teams and players need to prepare and get back in condition. [Para] at least once sports events are allowed to resume, ready na agad yung mga players. No need to undergo two weeks or a month of training to get back in shape,” the outspoken team owner pointed out.

The PBA suspended the season indefinitely last March 11 following the outbreak of the coronavirus, just three days after the opening of the Philippine Cup.

Sy understands that health and safety of those involved in the league are paramount, but he pointed out that PBA games can serve as a respite for fans if allowed to hold games behind closed doors under strict health monitoring of players, officials, and other people needed inside the venue.

“Playing (closed-door) games will help provide people some respite and entertainment to cheer them up especially with our current health crisis,” he said. “And slowly, we’ll also give them hope and help them get back to normalcy.”