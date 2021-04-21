Blackwater willing to loan players to Phenom BRT Sumisip for PBA 3x3

BLACKWATER is willing to lend a few of its players to Phenom BRT Sumisip which will carry the Bossing franchise in the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said he’s open to such set-up provided Phenom is the one to shoulder the cost for its campaign in the halfcourt tournament.

At the moment, Sy said he’s willing to consider any arrangements to be agreed by both parties.

“It depends. Our team manager Jacob (Munez) is the one who knows the details,” said Sy.

“Sa amin basta may logo ng Blackwater sa playing jersey would also be good enough.”

The Bossing earlier asked the consent of the PBA Board to allow it to skip participation in the 3x3 event after finding Phenom as its official partner team.

BRT Sumisip already has a proven track record as a winner after previously bagging the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup championship when it carried the name BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare.

Board Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales officially announced Phenom BRT Sumisip is taking over the Bossing franchise in the tournament Tuesday during a press briefing he presided together with Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Blackwater has sought the permission of the PBA for it to be replaced (in the 3x3 tournament) and they have already identified a team that will replace their participation. The team that will replace Blackwater is the Phenom BRP Sumisip,” said Rosales Tuesday during the press briefing that followed the league’s Board meeting the other day.

Phenom BRT Sumisip however, is compelled to pay the required P2 million franchise fee among non-regular teams.

Other guest teams seeing action are the Zamboanga Valientes, Masters Sardines, Geanaux Systems Corporation, Big Boss Cement, and Pioneer Epoxy.

