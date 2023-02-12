Blackwater misses Troy Rosario anew after sustaining right calf strain

IT’S back to the barracks for Troy Rosario.

After playing his first game in the PBA Governors Cup three days ago, the 6-foot-7 forward was again put in the injured list and sat out Blackwater’s 122-117 loss to Rain or Shine Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

Troy Rosario injury update

The 31-year-old Rosario is currently nursing a right calf strain, according to coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The big man out of National University suffered the injury in the Bossing’s 119-106 loss to Terrafirma last Thursday.

“Hindi naman ganun ka-grabe pero ayaw na naming ma-aggravate,” said Vanguardia. “Ayaw lang namin pilitin ngayon.”

Rosario missed the team’s first four games in the conference after bone spurs were removed in his knees.

He finally suited up for the first time against the Dyip and finished with two points and five rebounds and shot 1-of-6 from the field.

Just when the Bossing thought Rosario was finally back in harness, he suffered yet another injury.

“Nag-palinis siya ng tuhod, yung bone spurs. So siguro kaka-compensate, tinamaan naman yung kabila,” said Vanguardia.

Initially, the Bossing planned to manage Rosario’s minutes, but faced a tough match-up against Terrafirma import Jordan Williams.

“Napatapat sa kanya yung import. Dun mukhang nasaktan,” added the Blackwater coach.

At most, Rosario could miss one or two games for the Bossing, who face TNT Tropang Giga and defending champion Barangay Ginebra in their next two outings.