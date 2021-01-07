Blackwater still hoping to get quality players with second-round picks

BLACKWATER hopes to benefit from the expected high turnout of applicants for the 2021 PBA draft even in the absence of a first-round pick.

The Bossing will pick in the second round twice with the 13th and 14th selections in the March 14 proceedings. The ballclub gave away its first-round pick as part of a three-team trade that sent Poy Erram from NLEX to TNT.

“Medyo malayo. We hope that we can get quality players,” said Blackwater coach Nash Racela.

While he also expects more players to apply, Racela said the developments in the coming weeks will determine the quality of this year’s draft class.

“I don’t know how deep it will be but in terms of numbers, siguradong marami ang magpapa-draft. We are expecting more to come in the next two weeks. I know marami ring mga college players na talagang considering to enter the draft. I expect a lot more. Hopefully, the quality mas gumanda,” said Racela.

The previous draft saw Blackwater get the rights to Rey Suerte in the Gilas special draft and draft Fil-Am Maurice Shaw in the first round of the regular draft.

Shaw, however, underachieved during the bubble campaign after sustaining back spasms. Blackwater ended up with 2-9 win-loss record in the Philippine Cup.

Racela said they have yet to decide on the specific kind of player the Bossing want for the 2021 season, but the head coach definitely wants athletic players to improve the ballclub's depth.

“As a coach, I want to improve on our length and our athleticism. As a team, I want to be more active,” said Racela.