Blackwater gives Paul Desiderio a fresh one-year extension

BLACKWATER signed Paul Desiderio to a one-year contract then challenged him to regain his 'hunger' and gain a measure of consistency.

Desiderio, 24, entered the pro league with huge expectations after a stellar college career that saw him play a big role in the University of the Philippines Maroons' resurgence from a perennial UAAP bottom team.

However, the 6-foot-1 Cebuano guard has not enjoyed any form of stability in a career that saw him get picked in the first round of the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft by NLEX before being shipped to Blackwater in the Poy Erram deal.

Merry-go-round

It didn't help that Desiderio has to play under different coaches and in different systems, from Aris Dimaunahan to Nash Racela to Ariel Vanguardia, in his two-plus years with the Bossing.

Five games into the 2021 PBA Governors Cup, Desiderio is averaging 6.40 points and 2.0 rebounds a game but shooting just 25 percent from three-point range and 30 percent (11 of 30) overall.

Vanguardia understandably demands more consistency from his young guard.

"He has some good games with us, [but] just has to be consistent," said the veteran coach. "We always like his effort and hustle on both ends of the floor."

Can Desiderio still live up to expectations.

"He can still although it's tough," Vanguardia said. "He has to bring back that hunger in him. We also asked him to lose some excess pounds."

