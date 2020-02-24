Blackwater settles for Subic team building over Taipei trip due to coronavirus

IT was supposed to be a Chinese Taipei trip that ended in Subic Bay instead.

Nonetheless, Blackwater had a good time during its team building to further foster chemistry and camaraderie under coach Nash Racela going to the PBA 45th season.

The entire Elite had their team activity over the weekend at the Whiterock Beach Hotel and Waterpark, including team owner Dioceldo Sy, Blackwater governor Siliman Sy, and manager Jacob Munez.

“It’s a getting to know each other more activity and dealing with lessons on teamwork and how to trust each other,” said Siliman Sy.

Continue reading below ↓

Initially, the team was already booked for a team building in Chinese Taipei, but had to cancel it at the last minute in the wake of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

“The travel ban to Taiwan ordered by the Department of Health due to the coronavirus forced us to shift the team building here in the country instead,” said Sy, admitting the hassle of refunding the paid airfare and hotel accommodation (Le Meridien) already made by the company in advance to book for the trip.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, the Elite had a great time during the two-day recreation, with players participating in various activities prepared by the coaching staff including a ball-passing game played volleyball-style but using medicine ball instead.

Hopefully, everything translates to a good showing for the Elite in the season-opening Philippine Cup.