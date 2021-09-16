BLACKWATER looks to finally pick up a win and avoid a spot in the record books it goes up against NLEX on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The winless Bossing face the Road Warriors at 4:35 p.m.

Blackwater, at the bottom of the standings with a 0-9 card, is on a 17-game losing streak, just one defeat off the league record for longest losing streak set by Great Taste in the 1980 season.

The Bossing were beaten 114-92 by Phoenix Super LPG last week.

NLEX is also desperate for a victory.

The Road Warriors were defeated by NorthPort, 96-94, on Sunday and are now on a three-game losing streak, sharing the seventh spot with Barangay Ginebra with a 4-5 win-loss slate.

It is still a tight race for the bottom slots in the quarterfinals with Phoenix Super LPG (4-6), Terrafirma (3-6), and Alaska (2-4) determined to make it to the next round.

In the first game, Meralco returns to the court as it faces Terrafirma at 2 p.m.

The Bolts didn’t play during the previous week due to health and safety protocols, but still sits in second place with a 5-2 win-loss slate with a chance of securing the second twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Meralco’s previous outing was against TNT, but the Bolts suffered a 91-76 loss for only its second defeat of the conference.

After a sizzling start to the restart, the Dyip have lost two straight games including a 104-84 defeat against NorthPort last Saturday.

Andreas Cahilig is expected to return to the court after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain last week in their loss to Phoenix Super LPG.

