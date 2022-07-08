What you need to know about PBA Friday doubleheader

BLACKWATER goes for its fourth straight win on Friday when it tackles Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Bossing look to improve on their 4-1 win-loss record in their clash against the Fuel Masters at 3 p.m.

Blackwater has been the biggest surprise of the conference with only San Miguel (7-1) and Barangay Ginebra (6-1) holding better records than the Bossing in the team standings.

But the Bossing will now face a tough schedule this month as they aim to continue their winning ways and enter the playoffs.

The test starts with Phoenix, a team that is in search of a playoff berth and is trying to end a three-game losing skid and improve on their 2-5 win-loss slate.

“We have an unbelievable June. But come July, we have a hell of July. It’s really nothing to celebrate,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater will once again lean on the likes of Jvee Casio and rookie Ato Ular, recently named Player of the Week, for the contest against the Fuel Masters, a team that shares ninth place with NorthPort.

In the second game, Magnolia also aims for its fourth straight win as it faces Terrafirma at 6 p.m.

The Hotshots are coming off an 87-73 win over NLEX on Saturday to stay in fifth place in the team standings with a 4-3 win-loss record.

In that win, Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon spearheaded the team to victory with their defense following a huge third-quarter attack to frustrate the Road Warriors.

Terrafirma is still winless in seven games after dropping a 106-82 decision over Barangay Ginebra last Wednesday, and the next match will be crucial to their hopes of entering the quarterfinals.

