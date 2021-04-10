Blackwater Bossing expect more from KG Canaleta as team's new main man

KG Canaleta, the veteran big man whose credentials include being the only five-time PBA slam dunk champion, will have to do more now that he’s the expected go-to-guy of Blackwater.

The 39-year-old Canaleta looms as the Bossing top gunner in the coming Philippine Cup following the departure of three of their top scorers in the Clark bubble last season led by Mac Belo.

Canaleta averaged 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to emerge as the leading scorer of the franchise last year.

Coach Nash Racela said the 16-year forward needs to contribute more, with him becoming the first major option in scoring for the Bossing.

Aside from Belo (11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds), Blackwater will miss Roi Sumang (10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists) and Don Trollano (14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds).

All three of them were involved in offseason trades made by the Bossing, who will need others to step up and deliver the usual 36-point contribution of Belo and Co.

“Kasi after those three, si KG na ang next top scorer namin. So tingin namin itutuloy namin yun,” said Racela in the Power and Play program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on Saturday.

“We expect KG to contribute more sa offense.”

But while Blackwater’s offense could be revolving around the 6-foot-6 Canaleta, Racela expects other to contribute as well, including new acquisitions Baser Amer, Simon Enciso, and veteran free agent Kelly Nabong.