    PBA fines Jeff Cariaso for tune-up incident vs former team Converge

    Three PBA referees suspended for non-call
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    BLACKWATER coach Jeff Cariaso will be fined by the PBA for an incident during a tune-up game against his former team Converge last week.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Cariaso apologized for the incident that saw him enter the court and pull Converge guard Aljun Melecio in a bid to stop play and complain to the referees about a previous non-call.

    READ: PBA hears Cariaso side in tuneup incident

      Marcial said the amount of the fine is still being determined.

      “Kausap ko si Coach Jeff at nagso-sorry at inaamin naman niya ‘yung ginagawa nya. Sabi ko hindi na puwedeng maulit ‘yun. Kung magrereklamo ka, sa referees na lang,” said Marcial.

      The three referees who called the game will also be suspended as the technical committee determined there was indeed a foul in the play that Cariaso complained about, Marcial added.

