Three PBA teams hold edge in anticipated talent-rich 2022 draft

THREE teams are so looking forward to the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

And with good reason.

Blackwater, Alaska, and Rain or Shine hold multiple picks in a draft that is potentially loaded with Fil-foreign talents following the PBA board's decision to relax its eligibility rules for players holding dual citizenships.

Based on a partial computation of Spin.ph, Blackwater and Alaska are in a prime position to acquire a game-changing talent while Rain or Shine can expect to get a couple more additions in its ever-growing youth brigade.

Blackwater has three first-rounders

Three first-rounders are in the bag for the Bossing, with their own selection potentially landing the top pick.

Blackwater's other picks are the San Miguel pick, which it acquired when it served as a conduit between TNT and NLEX in the transaction that sent Poy Erram to the Tropang Giga, and the TNT pick which it got in exchange for Bobby Ray Parks.

Continue reading below ↓

Alaska, meanwhile, holds two selections, the first being its own and the other being the one from Phoenix which it got from the Vic Manuel trade.

The PBA has yet to release an official draft order with the results from the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup still to be accounted for, but it might be no surprise if the Bossing and the Aces get their hands on at least one of the top three picks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

On the other hand, Rain or Shine also holds two picks in the first round, although those are poised to fall in the middle to late in the round.

The Elasto Painters still hold their own selection, while they also got the Meralco pick from the Raymond Almazan trade.

This early, the uber-athletic Fil-Am guard Jeremiah Gray has positioned himself as a potential top selection thanks to his standout performance for the TNT Tropang Giga in the first few legs of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

However, Gray suffered a knee injury that could set him back in the lead-up to next season.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Other Fil-foreigners who are expected to apply in the annual draft proceedings include veteran guard Jason Brickman, who is initially signed with Meralco Bolts 3x3 and has since played for the Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas in the T1 League in Taiwan, and forward Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, the younger brother of Terrafirma winger Matt who is currently suiting up for the Limitless Appmasters in the PBA 3x3 tourney.

Terrafirma, Ginebra, NLEX, NorthPort, and Magnolia all still hold their own first rounders, while San Miguel, TNT, Meralco, and Phoenix have all dealt their picks in past trades.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nonetheless, a lot can still happen between now and draft day.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.