Black welcomes Nenad Vucinic addition to Meralco think tank

The veteran mentor said Vucinic’s vast experience as coach starting in 1996 with New Zealand is something the Bolts can count on especially in its quest for a breakthrough championship in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Vucinic has been added to the Bolts’ think tank starting this season as he works together with Black along with deputies Ronnie Magsanoc, Luigi Trillo, Gene Afable, Patrick Fran, and Charles Tiu.

“With coach Nenad’s knowledge and international experience, he will be a good addition to the coaching staff and the Meralco team,” said Black, who is set to arrive in the country Thursday night from his US vacation where he visited his mother.

Vucinic, 57, came in the country to become a part of Gilas Pilipinas’ coaching staff initially, under Tab Baldwin and later, with Chot Reyes.

The Serbian coach is a close associate of Baldwin, with whom he served as assistant coach during their time together with the New Zealand Tall Blacks.

When Baldwin stepped down from his post, Vucinic took over the New Zealand program and steered the Tall Blacks to the 2009 FIBA Oceania championship against top rival Australia, before guiding the team to the Final 16 in the 2010 FIBA World Cup.

Vucinic is a five-time Coach of the Year in the New Zealand NBL, and has also coached in Europe, China, and Japan.

Ironically, Baldwin also once served as consultant for TNT Tropang Giga, and so did another of his protégé in Mark Dickel.

But Vucinic will definitely have his hands full as he’s likewise part of the Gilas coaching staff.

“He may have to do double duty because he is also in the staff of the Philippine team, but we will work out a schedule,” said Black.

Meralco is coming off another runner-up finish opposite Barangay Ginebra in the season-ending Governors Cup.

