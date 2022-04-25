Days after loss, Meralco gathers for meetings, farewell dinner for Bishop

MERALCO coach Norman Black preferred to look at the positives after yet another defeat to Barangay Ginebra in a 2021-2022 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Black on Monday admitted the loss in Game Six was a bitter pill to swallow, having now lost to Ginebra for the fourth straight time in a Governors’ Cup championship series.

“Disappointing once again,” said Black on Monday, breaking his silence days after the Bolts' loss to the Gin Kings in Game Six. “[It's] very frustrating to lose to Ginebra for the fourth time.”

Bong Quinto and the Bolts lost three straight games to Ginebra in the PBA Finals.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Bolts squandered a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven finals, losing three straight times to Ginebra including Game Six, 103-92, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Once you lose the championship, it’s always a bad feeling because it’s fresh in your mind and you feel bad for your players. It’s disappointing when you come up short again,” said Black.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Black, however, said being the second placer in a conference remains an achievement for the ballclub.

“At the same time, there are 12 teams in the league. With that in mind, I really feel proud of my guys for getting us that far,” said Black.

Black said he will be meeting with the players on Monday, while also meeting with their import Tony Bishop before he goes back home.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We will have the players come in today to talk about the next step as far as their development," said the multi-titled coach.

Continue reading below ↓

Then we will have dinner with Tony Bishop. He is leaving tomorrow. Then the next step is to sit down with management to talk about the draft and the direction of the team moving forward."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.