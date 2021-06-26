Norman Black: 'This is the best talent I’ve ever had at Meralco'

MERALCO is shaping up to be one of the darkhorse teams in the coming PBA Philippine Cup.

Meralco coach Norman Black expressed their readiness for the conference, saying the Bolts, who he described as the best talent he has had in his stint with the franchise, are ready to compete even if the PBA season opens in, say, two weeks time.

“We are ready na. We can play,” said Black during Thursday’s SPIN Zoom In livecast. “It’s not perfect. Pero ang kundisyon ng team ko, okay lang. Maybe about 75 to 80 percent.”

Black said the team has gone through separate two-week trainings in Ilocos Norte and Batangas, along with their second foray up north that they are currently in, and so far, he likes what he is seeing from the team.

“Remember, we’ve been practicing for a month now. May dalawang linggo dito sa Ilocos, and then we did dalawang linggo in Batangas, and now balik dito (Ilocos Norte). We’ve been training for about a month now. We’ve been practicing.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Maybe ang system, hindi pa kumpleto. Still some things, some out of bounds plays, zone defense, box-and-one, wala pa. But as far as the basic offense and defense namin, okay na, pumasok na, marunong ang players ko,” Black said.

“If the PBA said, dalawang linggo, may laro na, puwede na ang Meralco,” Black said.

The Bolts are coming off a Philippine Cup campaign last year where they fell just short of advancing to the finals - denied by a last-gasp triple by Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra in their semifinal series.

Prior to the semifinals, Meralco, which wound up at fifth place after the elimination round with a 7-4 record, beat San Miguel in two games during the quarters, ending the Beermen’s five-year reign in the Philippine Cup.

'If walang talent, mahirap manalo'

Black is also excited about the coming conference after adding important pieces to the squad, among them Mac Belo and rookie Alvin Pasaol.

“If walang talent, mahirap manalo. Importante ‘yung may talent sa team ko. And ang feeling ko lang, ang year na ‘to, this is the best talent that I’ve had with Meralco. By far the best team I’ve had.”

“We are balanced, we have a little bit of size with Raymond Almazan playing the center, si Noy Baclao, pumasok din sa team. Gives us another defensive presence as far as our bigs are concerned.

“We still have to get a little bit of luck. You need suwerte, di ba? Hopefully, walang injuries, walang sakit, and we will be healthy going to the PBA conference. But I’m excited about my team na nandito,” said Black.

