Black says Banchero will be ready for Meralco debut vs Ginebra

CHRIS Banchero is scheduled to make his Meralco debut on Sunday against Barangay Ginebra, according to head coach Norman Black.

Black said Banchero was not fielded on Friday as he only joined Meralco practices a day before the game against NLEX. But Black is confident Banchero can make a seamless transition with the benefit of an added day of practice.

“It’s a big addition to our team. We were fortunate enough to be able to recruit him because we lost Nards Pinto," he said. "Chris just joined us yesterday in practice for the first time and he looked pretty good. So I’m thinking that he will play on Sunday against Ginebra."

Banchero finally took part in Meralco training since he decided to test the free agent market after his contract expired with Phoenix.

The 33-year-old Banchero said he needs another day to prepare for his first game as a Bolt.

“I’m sure I’m going to need a few more days,” said Banchero. “There’s a lot of plays to go over but it was good. The practice before the game, usually, not doing too much. Having another practice tomorrow and then I think my first game is against Ginebra.”

Banchero filled with gratitude

Banchero said he is grateful to Phoenix management for giving him an opportunity to play with the team. Ultimately though, Banchero felt that signing with Meralco is what’s best for his career.

“It was a very difficult decision. I really enjoyed my time with Phoenix. I love playing for coach Topex [Robinson] but I thought it was best for me to be at Meralco," said the Fil-Italian guard.

"They have a strong team. I’m excited to be there and I’m grateful for the opportunity that Meralco gave me. Of course, it was difficult to leave Phoenix. It’s a great franchise that treated me really well,” said Banchero.

Black said Banchero will definitely play a key role in the Meralco rotation moving forward, hoping that he can already make an impact against Ginebra.

“He can score the basketball. He defends well. He can pass the basketball also, puts a lot of pressure defensively. Just brings us another weapon that we can use during games,” Black said.

