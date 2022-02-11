Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 11
    PBA

    Black says Banchero will be ready for Meralco debut vs Ginebra

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    undefined
    Chris Banchero dressed but did not play in Meralco's game against NLEX on Friday.

    CHRIS Banchero is scheduled to make his Meralco debut on Sunday against Barangay Ginebra, according to head coach Norman Black.

    Black said Banchero was not fielded on Friday as he only joined Meralco practices a day before the game against NLEX. But Black is confident Banchero can make a seamless transition with the benefit of an added day of practice.

    “It’s a big addition to our team. We were fortunate enough to be able to recruit him because we lost Nards Pinto," he said. "Chris just joined us yesterday in practice for the first time and he looked pretty good. So I’m thinking that he will play on Sunday against Ginebra."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Banchero finally took part in Meralco training since he decided to test the free agent market after his contract expired with Phoenix.

      The 33-year-old Banchero said he needs another day to prepare for his first game as a Bolt.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “I’m sure I’m going to need a few more days,” said Banchero. “There’s a lot of plays to go over but it was good. The practice before the game, usually, not doing too much. Having another practice tomorrow and then I think my first game is against Ginebra.”

      Banchero filled with gratitude

      Banchero said he is grateful to Phoenix management for giving him an opportunity to play with the team. Ultimately though, Banchero felt that signing with Meralco is what’s best for his career.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      “It was a very difficult decision. I really enjoyed my time with Phoenix. I love playing for coach Topex [Robinson] but I thought it was best for me to be at Meralco," said the Fil-Italian guard.

      "They have a strong team. I’m excited to be there and I’m grateful for the opportunity that Meralco gave me. Of course, it was difficult to leave Phoenix. It’s a great franchise that treated me really well,” said Banchero.

      Continue reading below ↓

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Black said Banchero will definitely play a key role in the Meralco rotation moving forward, hoping that he can already make an impact against Ginebra.

        “He can score the basketball. He defends well. He can pass the basketball also, puts a lot of pressure defensively. Just brings us another weapon that we can use during games,” Black said.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Chris Banchero dressed but did not play in Meralco's game against NLEX on Friday.

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again