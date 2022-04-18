Black plays down career-best effort again: 'I'd rather have the win'

AARON Black reset his own PBA career high during Game 5 of the Governors’ Cup Sunday night.

And like his previous personal high, Meralco was at the receiving end of a 115-110 victory of defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Aaron Black career-high goes to waste - again

The warrior that he is, Black said he’ll take the win anytime over personal achievement especially as he seeks his first ever championship in the pro league.

“Just like the last time, I’d rather have the win,” said the young guard, who finished with 25 points to surpass his previous high of 24 posted during the Bolts’ 99-93 loss in Game 2.

“Siyempre, we all come to the game wanting to play our best, wanting to give our all. But at the same time, even if you play well, pero hindi mo nakuha yung panalo, wala rin, e.

“I can’t really care less about individual achievements if you’re losing. I’d rather win the game.”

Black was 3-of-4 from three-point range, grabbed five rebounds, and the guy manning the backcourt when the Bolts seriously threatened at 98-97 entering the homestretch of the game that drew a record crowd of 18,251 in this era of the pandemic at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But the Kings had a ready answer for Meralco’s best punch, countering with a 7-0 run to put the game away for good.

The 25-year-old Black recognized the comeback effort the Bolts did especially after being down by as many as 14 early in the second half.

But he said it should be a game-long approach and not just during select stretches of the match.

“That run that we made I think you have to bring that the whole game and just can’t be in the fourth quarter. We have to play like that the whole game,” Black said.

He’s not taking away anything from the Kings, though.

“Credit to Ginebra, they played really well. One thing they shot 47 percent from 3s. It’s their night,” said Black.

Although down in the best-of-seven series for the first time, 3-2, Black still likes Meralco’s chances of turning things around.

“We’re down now, so it’s a big task ahead. We need to win two in a row to win the championship,” he said.

“Our guys are not giving up. There’s still another game to be won for them to be champions. So we want to win Game 6 and a winner-take-all Game 7.”

Game 6 is scheduled also at the Big Dome on Wednesday.

